Italy Advocates for Global Olympic Ceasefire at U.N.

Italy plans to propose a worldwide ceasefire for the United Nations ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. The initiative draws inspiration from the ancient Greek tradition of Olympic truces. Past calls for such ceasefires have often been ignored, but Italy aims to renew the appeal amidst ongoing global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:11 IST
Italy Advocates for Global Olympic Ceasefire at U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is set to propose a worldwide ceasefire to the United Nations as a precursor to next year's Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, according to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. This initiative harks back to the ancient Greek practice where warring parties would lay down their arms for the duration of the Games, allowing athletes to travel safely to and from Olympia.

Despite repeated appeals by Olympic organizers and the U.N. for modern-era Game truces since 1896, including upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, such global ceasefires have not been realized. The Milano-Cortina Games are scheduled to run from February 6 to February 22. "In light of the Milano-Cortina Olympics, we're advocating for an Olympic truce encompassing all wars, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East," Tajani declared.

During an international conference in Rome, Tajani emphasized the need for peace, aligning with the U.S. plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. This plan, presented by President Donald Trump, has initiated indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, amid ongoing tensions in the region. These talks aim to resolve the conflict that has resulted in significant casualties, including 67,000 Palestinians and 1,200 people from Israel after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

