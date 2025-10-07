Massive Troop Deployment in Bihar for Upcoming Assembly Polls

An unprecedented deployment of nearly one lakh CAPF troops is set to secure the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Both CAPF and Bihar Police personnel will work together during the two-phased election, which is slated for November 6 and 11, with the results expected on November 14.

Currently, 500 companies of CAPF have been deployed, with potential increases pending approval. Forces include the SSB, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, and RPF. This operation aims to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.