Left Menu

Massive Troop Deployment in Bihar for Upcoming Assembly Polls

Nearly one lakh CAPF troops are set to be deployed in Bihar for its Assembly polls. The two-phase elections will see CAPF personnel alongside Bihar Police to ensure law and order. The polls, with 243 seats contested, are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:43 IST
Massive Troop Deployment in Bihar for Upcoming Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unprecedented deployment of nearly one lakh CAPF troops is set to secure the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Both CAPF and Bihar Police personnel will work together during the two-phased election, which is slated for November 6 and 11, with the results expected on November 14.

Currently, 500 companies of CAPF have been deployed, with potential increases pending approval. Forces include the SSB, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, and RPF. This operation aims to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
2
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India
3
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

 India
4
British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Network

British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Networ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025