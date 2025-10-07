Massive Troop Deployment in Bihar for Upcoming Assembly Polls
Nearly one lakh CAPF troops are set to be deployed in Bihar for its Assembly polls. The two-phase elections will see CAPF personnel alongside Bihar Police to ensure law and order. The polls, with 243 seats contested, are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
An unprecedented deployment of nearly one lakh CAPF troops is set to secure the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Both CAPF and Bihar Police personnel will work together during the two-phased election, which is slated for November 6 and 11, with the results expected on November 14.
Currently, 500 companies of CAPF have been deployed, with potential increases pending approval. Forces include the SSB, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, and RPF. This operation aims to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- election
- CAPF
- troops
- assembly polls
- Bihar Police
- SSB
- CRPF
- BSF
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Polls: Horses and Boats to Navigate Diara's Unique Challenges
NDA Eyes Historic Win in Upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls
Bihar Set for Assembly Polls: Over 7 Crore Voters Gearing Up for November Electorate Exercise
BJP Strategizes for Bihar Assembly Polls
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.