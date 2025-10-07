Security Concerns Overshadow Israel's World Cup Qualifiers

Security concerns are mounting as Israel prepares for its World Cup qualifiers in Norway and Italy, with local authorities voicing trepidations. In Udine, Italy, Mayor Alberto Felice de Toni warned about potential unrest ahead of the upcoming match.

Recent demonstrations in Italy against Israel's actions in Gaza have heightened tensions. Protestors clashing with police in cities like Rome and Milan underline the fraught atmosphere surrounding these events. Calls to postpone matches have gone unheeded, stirring more controversy.

In Oslo, extensive security measures aim to manage the anticipated protests during Israel's match. The Norwegian Football Federation vows to ensure safety, even as activism stirs. Proceeds from the Oslo match will support humanitarian aid for Gaza, demonstrating efforts to mitigate conflict impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)