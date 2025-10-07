Voter Roll Revision Sparks Confusion Ahead of Bihar Elections
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission for details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision. The court seeks clarity on the apparent discrepancy between deleted and new voters added, amid criticism of lack of transparency from opposition parties.
The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to explain the exclusion of 3.66 lakh voters from Bihar's final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision. This demand follows concerns over discrepancies between deleted and added voter names.
On Tuesday, the bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought to address claims from opposition parties, who allege that the Commission did not notify voters of the deletions. Petitioners assert a lack of transparency in the electoral process.
The Election Commission's actions have raised questions amid ongoing electoral preparations in Bihar, where 121 assembly seats will be contested in November elections. The court has set a deadline for the Commission to provide necessary details to resolve confusion over voter identity.
