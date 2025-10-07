Left Menu

Voter Roll Revision Sparks Confusion Ahead of Bihar Elections

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission for details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision. The court seeks clarity on the apparent discrepancy between deleted and new voters added, amid criticism of lack of transparency from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:43 IST
Voter Roll Revision Sparks Confusion Ahead of Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to explain the exclusion of 3.66 lakh voters from Bihar's final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision. This demand follows concerns over discrepancies between deleted and added voter names.

On Tuesday, the bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought to address claims from opposition parties, who allege that the Commission did not notify voters of the deletions. Petitioners assert a lack of transparency in the electoral process.

The Election Commission's actions have raised questions amid ongoing electoral preparations in Bihar, where 121 assembly seats will be contested in November elections. The court has set a deadline for the Commission to provide necessary details to resolve confusion over voter identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Multifaceted Initiatives: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Food Safety

Rajasthan's Multifaceted Initiatives: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Food S...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Newly-Elected Mayor of Herdecke

Tragedy Strikes Newly-Elected Mayor of Herdecke

 Germany
3
Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert

Kerala Cracks Down on Substandard Medicines: A Public Health Alert

 India
4
Emotional Homecoming: Former MLA Rameshwar Yadav's Release Sparks Support and Tears

Emotional Homecoming: Former MLA Rameshwar Yadav's Release Sparks Support an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025