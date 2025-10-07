Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan engaged with political leaders for cooperative Parliamentary proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. Discussions involved enhancing democratic processes, addressing public issues, and ensuring bills are reviewed by standing committees. Leaders emphasized the need for dialogue on significant matters with an assurance of consideration from Radhakrishnan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a vital meeting with leaders of various political parties, aiming at securing their cooperation for the smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha.
During this initial interaction at the Parliament complex, Radhakrishnan, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, addressed leaders' views on enhancing the legislative process.
Discussions centered around allowing the Opposition to raise crucial public issues and ensuring bills receive comprehensive review through standing committees, with assurances from Radhakrishnan for a more inclusive legislative dialogue.
