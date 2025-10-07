Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a vital meeting with leaders of various political parties, aiming at securing their cooperation for the smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha.

During this initial interaction at the Parliament complex, Radhakrishnan, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, addressed leaders' views on enhancing the legislative process.

Discussions centered around allowing the Opposition to raise crucial public issues and ensuring bills receive comprehensive review through standing committees, with assurances from Radhakrishnan for a more inclusive legislative dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)