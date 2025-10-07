Karnataka's ST Reservation Debate and Valmiki Legacy in Education
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah supports increasing the Scheduled Tribes reservation quota if Kurubas are included. He emphasized fair social opportunities, considering educational topics about Valmiki and Ramayana. Efforts to include various communities in the ST list continue, with educational improvements prioritized for the Valmiki community.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday voiced support for enlarging the Scheduled Tribes reservation quota if the Kuruba community is recognized within the ST list. His remarks came during the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha, where he also highlighted the importance of educational reforms.
Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah underlined the need to acknowledge the historical and cultural contributions of Maharshi Valmiki by including lessons on Valmiki and the Ramayana in school curricula. He assured that considerations would be made to incorporate these teachings to enrich educational content for students.
The Chief Minister emphasized that equitable access to opportunities should be the norm, reaffirming his commitment to advocating for rightful community benefits without encroaching on others' rights. He recalled past efforts by former Chief Minister J H Patel for ST list inclusions and highlighted the significance of valuing education within the Valmiki community.
