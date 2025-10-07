Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car
Two men were arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman in a moving car in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The main accused, Nitin Thakur, was known to the victim. After the assault, she was abandoned near a temple. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
In a disturbing incident reported from Lalitpur district, Uttar Pradesh, two individuals have been taken into custody following allegations of rape against an 18-year-old woman. As per police statements, the main accused, identified as Nitin Thakur, was acquainted with the victim.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh detailed that the young woman, an 18-year-old student, lodged a formal complaint describing an alleged assault that took place on October 4. She claimed that while returning home from Bansi town after fulfilling some academic requirements, an acquaintance offered her a ride, which quickly turned harrowing when she was assaulted in the vehicle.
Authorities, including Jakhaura Station House Officer Surendra Singh, have initiated proceedings under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim has undergone a medical examination as the investigation continues to develop on this alarming case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
