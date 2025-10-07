Left Menu

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly beating a co-worker to death following a dispute over a bicycle. The victim, Hira Kumar, died during treatment after an altercation with the accused, who fled the scene. An FIR with murder charges has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:30 IST
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three individuals on charges of murder following a fatal altercation over a bicycle dispute, officials reported earlier this week.

The accused, Sanjay Das, Prashnjeet, and Hamidul Rehman, were drinking with the victim, Hira Kumar, when the disagreement erupted. The incident soon escalated, leading to the tragic outcome.

Kumar, who was severely beaten by his colleagues, succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical treatment. An FIR with murder charges was subsequently filed, and the suspects were promptly apprehended. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
2
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
3
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
4
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025