Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Police have arrested three individuals on charges of murder following a fatal altercation over a bicycle dispute, officials reported earlier this week.

The accused, Sanjay Das, Prashnjeet, and Hamidul Rehman, were drinking with the victim, Hira Kumar, when the disagreement erupted. The incident soon escalated, leading to the tragic outcome.

Kumar, who was severely beaten by his colleagues, succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical treatment. An FIR with murder charges was subsequently filed, and the suspects were promptly apprehended. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

