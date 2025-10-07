Controversy Reignites: CPS Appeals Dismissal of Terrorism Charges Against Kneecap's Mo Chara
The UK's prosecution service is appealing a court's dismissal of terrorism charges against Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh of Irish rap group Kneecap. Charges were linked to displaying Hezbollah's flag, dismissed over time limits. Kneecap criticized the charges as censoring. Northern Ireland's First Minister supported the court's decision.
Britain's prosecution service announced its appeal against a recent court ruling that dismissed terrorism charges against Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, known as Mo Chara. The charges involved allegedly displaying the Hezbollah flag at a London concert, a claim contested on legal timing grounds.
Ó hAnnaidh faced charges under the Terrorism Act in May after allegedly displaying support for the Iran-backed Hezbollah, deemed a criminal act if it arouses suspicion of supporting a banned organization. Kneecap, known for its political lyrics, argued that the case was an attempt to stifle dissent.
First Minister Michelle O'Neill applauded the court's decision to dismiss the charges, criticizing the prosecution as an effort to silence pro-Palestine voices. Kneecap had previously canceled its U.S. tour due to the ongoing legal matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
