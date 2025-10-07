Festive Season Security Boost: Delhi Police Collaborate with Commercial Establishments

Police in Delhi organized a meeting with mall, bar, club, and restaurant managers to review security and compliance measures ahead of the festive season, highlighting a proactive approach to public safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh led discussions emphasizing the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and businesses to ensure safety and adherence to standards. Topics included the use of metal detectors and monitoring entry and exit points.

Guidance was given on employee verification, fire safety, and alertness to suspicious items. Establishments were urged to train bouncers in tactful handling of situations and to maintain good relations with local police to address any incidents effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)