Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

The Navi Mumbai community is in upheaval following the tragic death of a class 10 student, allegedly triggered by her school principal's actions. The principal is accused of abetting the student's suicide, after reportedly insulting her in front of peers for alleged cheating during an examination.

The student's death on October 4 has prompted Thane MP Naresh Mhaske to take a strong stance. On visiting the grieving family, Mhaske vowed support and insisted on swift police action. He emphasized the need for the police to invoke sections of the Atrocities Act within two days to penalize the principal's 'irresponsible and inhumane behaviour.'

A formal plea for the principal's suspension has been submitted to the school authorities. Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation to determine applicable legal actions against the principal, promising a thorough inquiry into the grievous incident.

