Cyber Crime Police Arrest Activist Over Defamatory Post on Karur Stampede

R Varadharajan, a political activist and founder-president of Nethaji Makkal Katchi, has been arrested by Cyber Crime police for allegedly posting defamatory content about the judiciary concerning the Karur stampede.

The incident, which occurred on September 27 during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries.

Varadharajan, a former police official and social media commentator, follows YouTuber Maridhas as the second individual arrested in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)