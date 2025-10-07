Unprecedented Courtroom Incident: Shoe Hurled at Chief Justice of India

The Bihar Judicial Services Association has expressed its deep shock and outrage following an incident in which Chief Justice of India BR Gavai was targeted in an attempted shoe attack in the Supreme Court.

This unusual event unfolded when an elderly lawyer threw a shoe towards the CJI amid a courtroom session, reportedly dissatisfied with Gavai's remarks in an earlier hearing regarding a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho. The judicial association termed it a serious affront to the judiciary's integrity.

The association condemned the act, showing support for the CJI and calling on security forces to investigate thoroughly. The CJI remained composed, instructing court officials to disregard the incident and letting the lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, off with a warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)