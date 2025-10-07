Left Menu

Unprecedented Courtroom Incident: Shoe Hurled at Chief Justice of India

The Bihar Judicial Services Association has condemned an attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, emphasizing it as a grave assault on the judiciary's dignity. The incident occurred during a Supreme Court session, with the assailant, an elderly lawyer, reportedly displeased with the CJI's previous comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:43 IST
The Bihar Judicial Services Association has expressed its deep shock and outrage following an incident in which Chief Justice of India BR Gavai was targeted in an attempted shoe attack in the Supreme Court.

This unusual event unfolded when an elderly lawyer threw a shoe towards the CJI amid a courtroom session, reportedly dissatisfied with Gavai's remarks in an earlier hearing regarding a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho. The judicial association termed it a serious affront to the judiciary's integrity.

The association condemned the act, showing support for the CJI and calling on security forces to investigate thoroughly. The CJI remained composed, instructing court officials to disregard the incident and letting the lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, off with a warning.

