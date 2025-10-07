Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Nalgonda: Uncovering the Truth

In Nalgonda, a minor girl's tragic death is under investigation as her family alleges rape and murder by a known man. The suspect claims she suffered an epileptic fit, with police examining the case under POCSO Act. Post-mortem results are awaited for the cause of death.

Tragic Incident in Nalgonda: Uncovering the Truth
A tragic incident unfolded in Nalgonda town as a minor girl's death is being investigated amidst allegations of rape and murder. The girl's parents have accused a known man of the heinous act, stating he lured their daughter from her college under false pretenses.

The case, registered under charges of rape, murder, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, has prompted an in-depth police investigation. The accused has provided a counter-narrative, claiming the girl died of an epileptic fit, a statement that is currently under scrutiny.

Authorities have noted the absence of physical injuries on the victim's body, emphasizing the need for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. The police continue their inquiries, striving to piece together the details of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

