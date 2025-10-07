Turkey and U.S. Navigate Legal Waters: The Halkbank Settlement Proposal

During a key meeting at the White House, Turkish officials proposed settling the ongoing U.S. legal case against state lender Halkbank, offering $100 million to resolve the matter without the bank admitting guilt. The initiative aims to mend tenuous relations between the two countries, still fraught following Turkey's controversial purchase of Russian missile systems.

Erdogan's office and Halkbank have remained tight-lipped about potential settlement discussions, while the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to continue the federal government's criminal proceedings. The charges against Halkbank include allegations of fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy for supposedly aiding Iran in evading economic sanctions tied to its nuclear ambitions.

The proposed settlement is seen as a step towards reconciliation between Washington and Ankara. Improving diplomatic ties is a priority for both leaders. However, uncertainties linger regarding specific conditions of the proposal and how U.S. officials responded, clouding the future of negotiations.

