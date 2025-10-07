Left Menu

Turkey and U.S. Navigate Legal Waters: The Halkbank Settlement Proposal

Turkish officials proposed settling a U.S. legal case against state lender Halkbank for $100 million during a meeting with President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan. The settlement aims to improve U.S.-Turkey relations, though it remains unclear if discussions continue after the U.S. Supreme Court decided the case should proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a key meeting at the White House, Turkish officials proposed settling the ongoing U.S. legal case against state lender Halkbank, offering $100 million to resolve the matter without the bank admitting guilt. The initiative aims to mend tenuous relations between the two countries, still fraught following Turkey's controversial purchase of Russian missile systems.

Erdogan's office and Halkbank have remained tight-lipped about potential settlement discussions, while the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to continue the federal government's criminal proceedings. The charges against Halkbank include allegations of fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy for supposedly aiding Iran in evading economic sanctions tied to its nuclear ambitions.

The proposed settlement is seen as a step towards reconciliation between Washington and Ankara. Improving diplomatic ties is a priority for both leaders. However, uncertainties linger regarding specific conditions of the proposal and how U.S. officials responded, clouding the future of negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

