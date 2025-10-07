Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Young Lives in Renukoot

Two young men were killed in a motorcycle collision with a truck near Raspahari. The victims, Indra Raj, 18, and Devendra, 22, were local residents. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police are investigating and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:15 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, two young motorcyclists lost their lives in a collision with a truck near Raspahari, according to law enforcement authorities.

Identified as Indra Raj, 18, and Devendra, 22, the young men were traveling back to their village, Padri, when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, and police have proceeded with further investigations and post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

