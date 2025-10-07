Tragic Demise: Haryana Police Officer Y Puran Kumar's Apparent Suicide

A sense of shock and sorrow enveloped the Haryana Police Department following the alleged suicide of Senior Officer Y Puran Kumar. The 52-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home basement in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Kumar was a notable police officer, recognized for his involvement in advocating for officers' rights and addressing seniority matters. He had been serving as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak, prior to his death. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, who is also a high-ranking IAS officer, was on an official trip to Japan at the time of the incident.

Authorities are conducting thorough investigations, with forensics teams collecting evidence, including a 'Will' and 'Final Note' discovered at the scene. The police have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident, while Kumar's untimely death has sent ripples through the police and administrative communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)