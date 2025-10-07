Pakistani Forces Foil Terrorist Plot with Explosive Seizure

In a significant security operation, Pakistani security forces have successfully foiled a potential terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This intervention resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of explosives.

The operation unfolded in the troubled Bajaur district, prompted by credible intelligence indicating the presence of dangerous materials across multiple sites. Authorities reported that the seizure was completed without any casualties or damage to property.

According to officials, the explosives were part of a larger plan by militants aiming to instill fear and disrupt regional stability. The coordinated efforts by security forces have prevented what could have been a devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)