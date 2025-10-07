Telangana's Reservation Debate: A High-Stakes Courtroom Clash

As Telangana braces for a crucial hearing, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders from the ruling Congress party. The meeting deliberated on strategies to support the state's contentious reservation policy for Backward Classes in local bodies.

Scheduled for October 8, the High Court hearing will scrutinize multiple petitions challenging Telangana's recent order of extending a 42% reservation to Backward Classes, a move critics claim violates the 50% reservation cap upheld by the Supreme Court.

In line with an election promise, the Congress government instituted this order, which now risks suspension if found illegal in court. The upcoming decision may set a significant precedent in the ongoing debate over reservations and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)