Telangana's Reservation Debate: A High-Stakes Courtroom Clash
The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is set to defend its order granting 42% reservations to Backward Classes in local bodies. The measure faces a legal challenge in the High Court, with petitioners arguing it exceeds the permissible 50% reservation cap previously set by the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
As Telangana braces for a crucial hearing, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders from the ruling Congress party. The meeting deliberated on strategies to support the state's contentious reservation policy for Backward Classes in local bodies.
Scheduled for October 8, the High Court hearing will scrutinize multiple petitions challenging Telangana's recent order of extending a 42% reservation to Backward Classes, a move critics claim violates the 50% reservation cap upheld by the Supreme Court.
In line with an election promise, the Congress government instituted this order, which now risks suspension if found illegal in court. The upcoming decision may set a significant precedent in the ongoing debate over reservations and representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court
Bombay High Court Upholds SBI's 'Fraudulent' Tag on Anil Ambani's Accounts
Gehlot's Call for a Stronger Congress Amid Polarisation
Haryana Congress: Leadership Moves and Legacy Debates
Allahabad High Court Adjourns ASI Survey Plea on Gyanvapi Mosque