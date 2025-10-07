Trump Pledges US Support for Gaza Peace Deal
President Donald Trump announced U.S. support for Gaza security and expressed optimism about a potential peace deal in the Middle East. This comes as special envoys head to Egypt to facilitate negotiations for ending the conflict, which has caused significant loss of life and destruction.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged U.S. support for security guarantees in Gaza, expressing optimism about a near-complete peace deal for hostages held there. According to Trump, peace in the broader Middle East, beyond just Gaza, seems possible.
During a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump noted that talks with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney would focus on Gaza's situation. Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner were dispatched to Egypt to partake in negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.
The discussions signal hope for an end to a war that has inflicted grave casualties on Palestinians and devastated Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Trump stated the U.S. is relying on its vast power to ensure all parties adhere to a potential deal while refraining from detailing the specific security guarantees on offer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
