Swift Action in Jharkhand: Police Rescue Kidnapped Youth

In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand, local police successfully rescued a kidnapped youth and apprehended five suspects connected to the case.

The victim, identified as Rajiv Ranjan from Gobarshala in Deoghar, was reportedly abducted near Gandhi Maidan in Dumka on Monday, prompting police action.

Authorities deployed technical surveillance and intelligence to track down and arrest the suspects, who have confessed to the crime. Items seized include a car, motorcycle, and the mobile phone used for the ransom calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)