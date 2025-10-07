Swift Action in Jharkhand: Police Rescue Kidnapped Youth
In a swift police operation in Jharkhand, a kidnapped youth was rescued and five suspects apprehended. The victim, Rajiv Ranjan, was taken in Dumka, with a demand for a Rs 5 lakh ransom. Authorities tracked the culprits using surveillance, leading to the arrest and recovery of the victim.
Updated: 07-10-2025 23:11 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand, local police successfully rescued a kidnapped youth and apprehended five suspects connected to the case.
The victim, identified as Rajiv Ranjan from Gobarshala in Deoghar, was reportedly abducted near Gandhi Maidan in Dumka on Monday, prompting police action.
Authorities deployed technical surveillance and intelligence to track down and arrest the suspects, who have confessed to the crime. Items seized include a car, motorcycle, and the mobile phone used for the ransom calls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
