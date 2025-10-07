Left Menu

Swift Action in Jharkhand: Police Rescue Kidnapped Youth

In a swift police operation in Jharkhand, a kidnapped youth was rescued and five suspects apprehended. The victim, Rajiv Ranjan, was taken in Dumka, with a demand for a Rs 5 lakh ransom. Authorities tracked the culprits using surveillance, leading to the arrest and recovery of the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:11 IST
Swift Action in Jharkhand: Police Rescue Kidnapped Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Jharkhand, local police successfully rescued a kidnapped youth and apprehended five suspects connected to the case.

The victim, identified as Rajiv Ranjan from Gobarshala in Deoghar, was reportedly abducted near Gandhi Maidan in Dumka on Monday, prompting police action.

Authorities deployed technical surveillance and intelligence to track down and arrest the suspects, who have confessed to the crime. Items seized include a car, motorcycle, and the mobile phone used for the ransom calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
4
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025