The Insurrection Act: Trump's Controversial Military Authority

The Insurrection Act, a centuries-old law, grants U.S. presidents the power to deploy military forces on American soil to suppress domestic uprisings. On Monday, President Donald Trump indicated he might invoke this law if courts and governors hinder his National Guard deployments in Democratic-controlled cities.

Trump has not yet found it necessary to trigger the Insurrection Act, acknowledging its purpose in maintaining order during extraordinary situations. He mentioned using it to counter any blockades in the judicial system or at gubernatorial levels, as he aims to maintain peace amid civil unrest following events such as George Floyd's death.

Historically, the Insurrection Act has been used sparingly, with the last application occurring during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Despite its potential for preserving order, the Act raises concerns about civil liberties erosion, a topic of contention among constitutional scholars and civil rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)