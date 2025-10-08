Left Menu

Tragic Demise: PRD Jawan Passes Away En Route to Duty

Surendra Prasad Pandey, a 55-year-old PRD jawan, died after fainting while cycling to work. Locals found him on the road and informed his family, who took him to a hospital where he later passed away. The body is set for a post-mortem as police proceed with further investigation.

Updated: 08-10-2025 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Surendra Prasad Pandey, a 55-year-old member of the Provincial Reserve Department (PRD), tragically passed away on Tuesday. He was en route to Manjhanpur Medical College in Uttar Pradesh when he fainted while bicycling to work.

Local residents discovered Pandey lying on the road and promptly alerted his family, who took him to a nearby district hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his condition during treatment, as confirmed by police authorities.

Meanwhile, Triloki Nath Pandey, SHO of Pashchim Sharira police station, has confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are currently ongoing. The PRD serves as a volunteer-based security force in the state, aiding both the police and government agencies in various duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

