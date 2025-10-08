Bizarre Complaint: Husband Claims Wife 'Turns Into a Nagin' at Night

In a quirky turn of events in Sitapur, a man named Meraj lodged a peculiar complaint with the district magistrate, claiming his nights are terrorized as his wife 'transforms into a nagin', a mythical female serpent.

The grievance, filed during the district's public grievance redressal day, prompted immediate action from the administration. Though the officials were taken aback by the unusual nature of the complaint, police have been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Meraj's wife, Naseemun, surfaced with a counter-allegation, asserting that her husband harasses her over dowry demands and is orchestrating the drama to pursue a second marriage. She further claimed that he neglects her medical and food expenses during her pregnancy, calling for justice in the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)