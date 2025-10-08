A high-profile espionage trial against two men accused of spying for China has fallen apart, British prosecutors said. The case's collapse was tied to governmental hesitations in designating China as an 'enemy' under current legal standards.

The accused, Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, were initially charged under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly passing sensitive information to a Chinese intelligence agent. Despite concerted prosecutorial efforts to move forward, the trial could not proceed without requisite evidence from government officials.

This legal development has sparked a political furor, with opposition parties accusing Prime Minister Starmer's Labour government of intentionally abandoning the case to avoid diplomatic tensions with China. Starmer, however, emphasized the necessity of basing legal actions on the situation when the alleged offense occurred.

