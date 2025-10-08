Ecuador in Turmoil: Alleged Assassination Attempt on President Noboa Amid Protests
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa's vehicle was allegedly attacked amid protests against the ending of fuel subsidies. An assassination attempt report was filed, and five individuals were detained. The national Indigenous federation CONAIE claims that orchestrated violence accompanied the protests, criticizing government actions and calling for dialogue.
A severe political crisis unfolded in Ecuador when President Daniel Noboa's car was allegedly attacked with rocks and possibly gunfire during an event in Canar province. Reported by Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano, the incident raises alarms amid escalating protests.
Protests have surged due to President Noboa's decision to end fuel subsidies, leading to widespread unrest orchestrated by the national Indigenous federation CONAIE. The federation criticizes the government's response, highlighting alleged violence against protestors, including elderly women.
Noboa, reaffirming a strong stance against violence, declared that such attacks would not be tolerated in Ecuador. The protests, demanding dialogue and reconsideration of subsidy policies, have sparked nationwide concerns over escalating costs for vulnerable groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
