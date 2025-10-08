Left Menu

Ajmer SHO Removed Over Uniform Breach and Detentions

In Ajmer, a Station House Officer was removed from duty after an inspection revealed personnel in civilian attire and non-operational CCTV cameras. Additionally, the officer had allegedly detained individuals without cause. This action followed concerns over the officer's indiscipline and negligence in supervising duties.

  India

An unexpected inspection led to the removal of a Station House Officer from Arai Police Station in Ajmer district, following concerns over uniform breaches and unauthorized detentions.

The Inspector General's visit on October 2 uncovered that policemen were not wearing uniforms, and the station's CCTV cameras were not working, sparking immediate administrative action.

Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana issued the removal order, citing the officer's indiscipline and supervision failures, after finding Sub-Inspector Bhopal Singh had allegedly detained two individuals without reasonable cause.

