Erdogan Eyes Resolution: Turkey's F-35 Hopes & Halkbank's Legal Battle

President Erdogan expresses optimism after meeting with U.S. President Trump about resolving the F-35 purchase issue and the legal case against Halkbank. The discussions centered on U.S. sanctions imposed due to Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400s, with Erdogan hopeful for a positive outcome soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST
Erdogan

In the wake of a significant meeting last month, President Tayyip Erdogan emerged hopeful about improving strained U.S.-Turkey relations. After discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, the focus centered on lifting sanctions affecting Turkey's purchase of F-35 jets and addressing the legal case against Halkbank.

The U.S. had imposed CAATSA sanctions in response to Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defenses, which resulted in restricting Turkey's access to the F-35 program. Moreover, U.S. allegations against Halkbank for assisting Iran in circumventing other sanctions have added tension to bilateral ties.

Despite no formal agreements being reached, Erdogan believes the dialogue signals a new phase in U.S.-Turkey relations. However, the Turkish leader acknowledged ongoing legal processes concerning Halkbank while expressing optimism about a potentially favorable conclusion soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

