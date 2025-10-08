Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Praise for CJI Shoe Thrower

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao's praise for advocate Rakesh Kishore's shoe-throwing attempt at Chief Justice B R Gavai sparked backlash. Despite acknowledging the act as legally wrong, Rao admired Kishore's courage. Following public outcry, Rao apologized, stating he meant no disrespect to the judiciary.

In a controversial social media post, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao praised advocate Rakesh Kishore for his audacious attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Rao, despite acknowledging the act as both legally and morally wrong, admired Kishore's audacity and willingness to face consequences, drawing sharp reactions.

The post elicited outrage among 'X' users, with comparisons drawn to the rhetoric used to defend historical figures like Nathuram Godse. Amid growing criticism and a subsequent backlash, Rao issued an apology, clarifying he did not intend to insult the judiciary or any community.

The incident, which occurred during a court proceeding, did not deter CJI Gavai, who continued with the hearing undistracted. Rao's political journey includes an unsuccessful election bid against current Karnataka Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

