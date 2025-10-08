Intensified Manhunt in Kokernag's Dense Forests

Security agencies have ramped up efforts to track down terrorists reportedly hiding in the dense forests of the Kokernag area, Anantnag district, according to officials. A massive search operation was initiated two days ago after receiving credible intelligence inputs.

The Ahlan Gadole area in Kokernag has emerged as a terrorism hotspot, with two major encounters occurring in August last year and September 2023. These incidents have underscored the menace of terrorism in the region.

Notably, two soldiers and a civilian were killed in an intense gunfight last year. The latest operation claimed the lives of four security personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, in their pursuit of the terrorists. The search was still ongoing as of the last update, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)