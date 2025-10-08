Peace Talks in Sharm el-Sheikh: A Turning Point for Gaza?

The peace talks in Sharm el-Sheikh entered a crucial third day, aiming to finalise an American plan to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. High-level officials from the United States, Israel, and other mediating countries joined the negotiations, underscoring the urgency and complexity of the discussions.

Hamas seeks firm guarantees from U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel will not resume military actions in Gaza post-hostage release. As optimism grows for a potential peace deal, key elements — including Hamas disarmament and an international governance model for Gaza — remain undecided, keeping stakes high.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza adds pressure to the talks, with displaced Palestinians facing dire conditions. The international community, experts, and locals alike are calling for a timely and effective resolution to halt further loss and suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)