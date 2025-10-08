Delhi Police Cracks Down on Chinese-Linked Online Job Scam

The Delhi Police have dismantled an online job scam connected to Chinese nationals, arresting three individuals involved in facilitating the crime. The gang misled victims with false online job promises, persuading them to invest money in a fraudulent scheme that promised lucrative returns, police stated on Wednesday.

The suspects, Sabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Sarfaraz, and Mohammad Dilshad, were apprehended after an investigation linked them to suspicious financial activities. They allegedly converted the illicit funds into cryptocurrency, funneling these through decentralized exchange wallets to handlers located in China.

Raids in Uttam Nagar and Batla House led to the seizure of Rs 5 lakh, mobile devices, and financial documents implicated in the fraud. The operation has exposed a larger network suspected of orchestrating similar scams, with ongoing efforts to disrupt the wider syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)