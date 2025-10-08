PM Modi Inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2025, Showcases India’s 6G Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology forum, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The four-day event, held under the theme “Innovate to Transform”, underscores India’s ambition to lead the global digital revolution through innovation, collaboration, and technological self-reliance.

Addressing a gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and innovators, the Prime Minister lauded India’s remarkable journey from being a technology importer to a technology innovator, driven by robust reforms, visionary policies, and the ingenuity of startups and youth.

“India’s technological rise is not accidental—it is the outcome of vision, policy, and people’s participation. We are not just catching up with the world; we are shaping the future,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Driving India’s Technological Self-Reliance

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and its success in transforming India’s telecom and electronics landscape. He noted that since 2014, electronics production has grown sixfold, while mobile phone manufacturing has surged 28 times, making India a global hub for digital hardware.

He credited initiatives such as the Telecom Technology Development Fund and Make in India for enabling Indian startups to innovate in advanced domains like quantum communication, 6G networks, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention technologies.

Modi proudly emphasized India’s indigenous 4G stack, a milestone in technological independence and export readiness. “The ‘Made-in-India’ 4G stack is not only powering our networks but will soon power other nations as part of our India 6G Vision 2030,” he said.

Telecom Reforms and Cybersecurity Empowerment

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the newly enacted Telecommunications Act, which streamlines network approvals, accelerates infrastructure rollouts, and promotes investor confidence.

He reaffirmed the government’s focus on cybersecurity and consumer protection, pointing to stronger anti-fraud legislation and improved grievance redressal systems. “A secure digital ecosystem is the foundation of trust in a connected world,” Modi stated, urging industry and academia to work in tandem to safeguard users while fostering innovation.

He expressed optimism that platforms like India Mobile Congress would deepen collaboration between startups, policymakers, and industry, propelling India to the forefront of emerging technologies such as AI-driven communications, IoT, and quantum networking.

Union Minister Scindia Outlines India’s 6G Ambition

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, in his address, hailed India’s transformation from a technology consumer to a digital powerhouse. He outlined the government’s 6G roadmap, projecting that the next-generation network could contribute $1.2 trillion to India’s GDP by 2035.

Scindia revealed that India aims to secure 10% of global 6G patents and noted the country’s satellite communications market is expected to triple by 2033. “India is no longer a follower; we are co-leaders in the global technology race,” he asserted.

The Minister also credited the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for accelerating domestic manufacturing, exports, and job creation, while lauding India’s digital revolution—marked by a 98% drop in data costs and UPI’s record-breaking global adoption.

“India’s digital public infrastructure is now a global benchmark for affordability, inclusion, and innovation,” Scindia said, adding that the Startup World Cup 2025 at IMC celebrates India’s growing entrepreneurial spirit.

International 6G Symposium 2025: India’s Global Tech Leadership

Following the inaugural ceremony, Union Minister Scindia and Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), inaugurated the International 6G Symposium 2025, a marquee event within IMC 2025. The symposium convened global policymakers, industry experts, researchers, and academia to discuss the evolution of next-generation 6G technologies and global cooperation frameworks.

During the event, the Bharat 6G Alliance signed two landmark MoUs — one with NASSCOM and another with the European Space Agency (ESA) — to promote joint research, innovation, and standardisation in advanced telecom technologies.

The Alliance also unveiled four whitepapers, titled:

Spectrum Roadmap for 6G in India Powering Next-Gen Telecom AI and Network Evolution to 5G 6G Architecture, Security and Exposure Framework for RF Sensing

A joint declaration on 6G principles, set to be formally released on October 10, 2025, was also presented, outlining India’s commitment to open innovation, sustainability, and affordability in next-gen telecom networks.

“India is here not to follow, but to co-lead the 6G revolution,” Minister Scindia asserted. “Our focus is on building swadeshi telecom ecosystems that are secure, inclusive, and globally competitive.”

He cited the successful rollout of India’s indigenous 4G network with over 1 lakh towers, as a blueprint for developing a future-ready 6G framework capable of supporting next-generation applications in AI, robotics, and smart cities.

IMC 2025 Exhibitor Hall: Showcasing the Future of Connectivity

Earlier in the day, Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, along with Dr Neeraj Mittal, inaugurated the IMC 2025 Exhibitor Hall, marking the official commencement of the event’s technology showcase.

The dignitaries visited stalls from major telecom players, startups, and global innovators, exploring advancements in quantum communications, optical networking, semiconductors, and cybersecurity. Scindia lauded the “spirit of collaboration” among public and private players driving India’s telecom growth.

About IMC 2025: “Innovate to Transform”

Jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the India Mobile Congress 2025 runs from October 8–11, 2025. This year’s theme, “Innovate to Transform”, reflects India’s mission to harness technology for economic transformation and social empowerment.

The event is showcasing cutting-edge innovations across critical sectors, including 6G, Quantum Communications, Optical Networks, Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, and Fraud Risk Indicators, with participation from over 100 countries, 1,200 exhibitors, and 10,000 delegates.

As India cements its role as a global digital hub, IMC 2025 stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to innovation-led growth, technological sovereignty, and inclusive digital progress — charting a bold course toward the India 6G Vision 2030.