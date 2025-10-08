Dr Chandra Sekhar: India Turning Innovation Into a People’s Movement at IMC 2025

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, declared that India is transforming innovation from an elite endeavour into a people-driven movement. He was speaking at a special session titled “Beyond Connectivity: Democratising the Engines of Tomorrow’s Innovation.”

Dr Chandra Sekhar highlighted how, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has evolved into a global innovation powerhouse, where technology and creativity are not confined to metropolitan cities or privileged sectors but are reaching every corner of the country.

“We are democratising the engines of tomorrow’s innovation—making them work for every Indian,” he said, describing India’s transformation as both “methodical and monumental.”

Innovation as a National Habit

The Minister reflected on India’s deep-rooted tradition of creativity and problem-solving, noting that innovation has always been part of the nation’s identity—from the invention of zero to the game of chess. “Innovation is in our DNA, and we are awakening it for a new century,” he remarked.

He emphasised that India’s greatest achievement lies in the change of mindset — from dependence to self-belief. Over the past decade, initiatives such as Atal Tinkering Labs, Startup India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat have made innovation accessible to all citizens, especially the youth.

Today, India ranks as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1.9 lakh startups registered nationwide. The country’s innovation surge is also reflected in patent filings, which have doubled from 40,000 in 2014 to over 80,000 in 2025, symbolising the rise of a knowledge-driven economy.

“Code is being written in tier-3 towns, and startups are being born in college dorms. Innovation is no longer a privilege—it is becoming a national habit,” Dr Chandra Sekhar observed.

Digital Inclusion as the Foundation of Innovation

Dr Chandra Sekhar attributed India’s rapid innovation growth to a decade of digital inclusion policies spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. Through transformative initiatives such as the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile), affordable broadband reaching 900 million users, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facilitating over 10 billion monthly transactions, India has built the digital foundation for mass innovation.

These measures have empowered millions of Indians to connect, create, and contribute in ways previously unimaginable.

He highlighted how India’s advancements in science and technology — including Chandrayaan-3’s lunar success, indigenous 4G and 5G development, the Made-in-India MRI machine, and a 30-fold increase in defence exports — exemplify the nation’s growing technological independence and global competitiveness.

“What we have achieved is methodical. The world believes in India because India believes in itself,” he stated, emphasising that innovation is no longer confined to research labs but embedded in the country’s economic and social fabric.

Reforms Fueling an Investor-Friendly Environment

Dr Chandra Sekhar also outlined the structural and policy reforms that have made India a global hub for entrepreneurship and investment. Reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), labour law simplification, and the abolition of retrospective taxation have created a transparent and stable business climate.

“India has shifted from a license raj to a trust-first model, celebrating entrepreneurs as nation-builders,” he said.

He added that the government’s approach is focused on enabling startups and innovators to thrive by removing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring fair competition.

Global Collaboration and Shared Vision

The session also featured prominent global and industry leaders, including Mr Hiroshi Mikitani, Chairman and CEO of Rakuten Group; Mr Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer of T-Mobile; and Mr Gopal Vittal, Chairman of GSMA. The discussions focused on leveraging connectivity, AI, and 5G technologies to drive inclusive innovation, digital skilling, and cross-border collaboration.

The leaders agreed that India’s innovation story has become a global model, demonstrating how digital access, entrepreneurship, and public-private collaboration can accelerate socioeconomic transformation.

A Vision for the Future

Dr Chandra Sekhar concluded by reaffirming India’s commitment to “innovation for all”, ensuring that technological progress uplifts communities, empowers rural entrepreneurs, and transforms livelihoods. He reiterated that the next decade will see India emerging as a global leader in affordable innovation, sustainable technology, and digital inclusion.

“We are not just creating technologies; we are creating opportunities — for every Indian, in every village, and every startup,” he said.

As India continues to expand its innovation ecosystem, the message from IMC 2025 was clear — the future of innovation is democratic, inclusive, and Indian.