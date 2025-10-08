Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Haryana IPS Officer's Family as Inspector General Y Puran Kumar Found Dead

Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer, reportedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh home. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, was in Japan with a government delegation. Kumar's body had a gunshot wound, and a note was found. The investigation involves local and forensic teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes Haryana IPS Officer's Family as Inspector General Y Puran Kumar Found Dead
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development, Y Puran Kumar, an Indian Police Service officer of the 2001 batch, has been found dead at his residence in Chandigarh. The 52-year-old officer reportedly died by suicide, with a gunshot wound discovered at the scene, along with a lengthy note.

His wife, Amneet P Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service officer, was away in Japan as part of a government delegation. She returned to India on Wednesday, accompanying Chief Minister Nayab Saini on the trip as a representative of Haryana's Department of Foreign Cooperation.

Chandigarh Police and forensic teams are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The tragic news has sent ripples through the police community and the local administration, with colleagues and officials paying their respects and expressing their condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

