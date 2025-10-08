Left Menu

Alarming Incident at Burhanpur Clinic: Man Detained Over Disrespectful Act

A 25-year-old man was detained at Khaknar Community Health Centre in Burhanpur district for alleged disrespectful behavior with a woman's corpse. CCTV footage showed the man dragging the body, leading to his detention. An FIR was filed under IPC section 297, and an investigation has begun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burhanpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:56 IST
A 25-year-old man has been detained in Burhanpur district following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a woman's corpse at a local community health centre. This incident, captured in CCTV footage in April 2024, has prompted a police investigation, according to officials.

The unsettling video evidence from Khaknar CHC reveals the man moving the woman's body from a stretcher to a location outside camera coverage. Shortly thereafter, he is seen dragging the deceased back, before leaving the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police Antar Singh Kanesh confirmed the recording date as April 18, 2024. Legal action has been undertaken, with an FIR registered under section 297 of the Indian Penal Code to address the indignity to a human corpse, and a comprehensive investigation is now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

