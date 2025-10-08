Left Menu

Swift Response to Fire at Lomas Bayas Ensures Uninterrupted Operations

A fire incident in the tailings yard of Glencore's Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile on September 30 was promptly controlled, ensuring that mining operations remained unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a swift response, Glencore's Chilean copper mine, Lomas Bayas, reported that a fire in its tailings yard has been successfully contained without impacting its operations. This development comes after the outbreak on September 30.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that their emergency protocols effectively managed the situation, preventing any downtime.

Although fires can pose significant risks to mining facilities, the containment of this incident underscores the robust safety measures in place at Lomas Bayas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

