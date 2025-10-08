Swift Response to Fire at Lomas Bayas Ensures Uninterrupted Operations

In a swift response, Glencore's Chilean copper mine, Lomas Bayas, reported that a fire in its tailings yard has been successfully contained without impacting its operations. This development comes after the outbreak on September 30.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that their emergency protocols effectively managed the situation, preventing any downtime.

Although fires can pose significant risks to mining facilities, the containment of this incident underscores the robust safety measures in place at Lomas Bayas.

