International Coalition to Discuss Gaza's Future
Diplomats from various countries are meeting in Paris to discuss Gaza's post-war transition under a U.S.-proposed plan. The gathering includes talks on humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and the two-state solution, emphasizing international commitments. The U.S. presence was highlighted as crucial by participants.
International representatives are convening in Paris to address Gaza's future following the conflict, focusing on a plan proposed by the U.S. administration. This ministerial meeting seeks to evaluate international commitments and outline actions required for implementing a sustainable solution.
The discussions run concurrently with indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt, centering on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Gaza. Attendees aim to establish a framework for international cooperation on humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and reinforcing the two-state solution.
Countries participating include France, Britain, Germany, and others, with an emphasis on the necessity of U.S. involvement. Diplomatic sources reiterate the plan's significance, highlighting humanitarian aid, disarming Hamas, and reinforcing the Palestinian Authority's role in security efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
