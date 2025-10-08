Britain's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Controversy Over Dropped Spy Case

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly rejected accusations that the British government sought to placate China by dropping a legal case against two men allegedly spying for Beijing. Starmer insisted the decision was guided by legal limitations rather than diplomatic maneuvering.

The collapse of the case against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who faced charges of passing sensitive information to a Chinese agent, has sparked fierce criticism from opposition figures. They allege this decision reflects a reluctance to disrupt economic relations with China.

Concerns have been amplified by Britain's Director of Public Prosecutions, who criticized the lack of evidence from the government to substantiate China's threat to national security. Despite acknowledging China's challenges, Starmer attributed any legal shortcomings to the previous Conservative government's stance.

