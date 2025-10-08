Dramatic Capture: Gangsters Nabbed After Pursuit in Kathua

In a dramatic encounter, three gangsters were arrested after a close gunfight with the police in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to officials, the gangsters engaged in the clash were intercepted while riding a motorcycle in the Lakhanpur area.

Police reports suggest that the suspects, who were traveling from the Punjab border, resorted to gunfire in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated with warning shots and pursued the suspects, leading to a high-speed chase.

The pursuit concluded when the gangsters lost control of their motorcycle and crashed into a roadside electricity pole near Kidian Ghadiyal bridge, suffering injuries in the process. They were apprehended and taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua. Among them, Murad Ali is particularly noted for being wanted in four separate cases.

