Delhi High Court Rebukes SSC's Ban on Exam Paper Discussion

The Delhi High Court took a firm stance against the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, condemning its decision to ban individuals and social media content creators from discussing question papers. The Court emphasized that a selection body does not have the authority to curb discussions on exam papers.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, issued a notice to the SSC and directed them to submit their response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) within a three-week period. The PIL challenges the SSC's ban as an unreasonable restriction on sharing, analyzing, and discussing exam papers.

Vikas Kumar Mishra filed the PIL, arguing that the SSC's September 8 notice violates the freedom of speech of students and the public. The notice warns of penal actions for those who discuss or share SSC exam papers, which Mishra claims is illegal and arbitrary, seeking a judicial intervention to quash the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)