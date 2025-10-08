Left Menu

Germany's Eurofighter Expansion: A Boost for Military Readiness

Germany's budget committee has approved the purchase of 20 additional Eurofighter jets for €3.75 billion. These jets, essential for NATO's data collection and electronic warfare, will enhance military capability until 2060. The committee also approved multiple defense proposals worth over 7 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's budget committee has given the green light to procure 20 more Eurofighter jets, at a cost of around €3.75 billion, according to the defense ministry. These jets are expected to enhance the country's air force by 2031-2034.

Andreas Schwarz, the budget handler for the Social Democrats, emphasized the importance of these jets for data collection and electronic warfare within NATO. He noted their role in maintaining Eurofighter's military capability until 2060.

The committee, in total, sanctioned 14 proposals exceeding €25 million, amounting to a collective value surpassing €7 billion. The ministry revealed plans to present further armament projects to the Bundestag, aiming to boost procurement for the Bundeswehr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

