Stress on the Beat: Why Delhi's Women Police Personnel Face Greater Strain

A recent study highlights striking levels of occupational stress among Delhi Police personnel, with women officers bearing the brunt of the pressure. The research, conducted by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and the University College of Medical Sciences, shows that 97% of women reported operational stress, compared to 90% of male officers.

The dual burden of professional duties and personal responsibilities leaves women more overwhelmed, with paperwork and administrative tasks identified as key stressors. This study, published in the journal Cureus, calls attention to the urgency of institutional reform and targeted mental health support within the force.

Both operational and organisational stress factors, such as insufficient staff and excessive hours, contribute to the overall strain on officers. The study recommends stress management programmes, regular counselling, and fitness initiatives to help mitigate the systemic stress faced by Delhi Police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)