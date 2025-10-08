Tragic End: Honour Killing in Sonbhadra.

A suspected honour killing has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, with police reporting the alleged murder of a married couple by the woman's family for marrying against their wishes. The couple, hailing from Bihar, faced brutal retaliation from the woman's family.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed that the couple, Munnie Gupta and Dukhan Sahu, had left their native villages in Bihar, married in Gujarat, and were living there. However, they were lured back by Munnie's family under the pretense of a grand wedding ceremony.

Once back, they met their tragic end near Hathinala. On interrogation, police discovered the involvement of Munnie's brothers, who confessed to the crime. Dukhan's remains were later found in the forest, and further investigations are ongoing with the seizure of a vehicle used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)