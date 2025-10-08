CBI Steps Back from Appeal: Sohrabuddin Case Acquittal Stands

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chosen not to contest the acquittal of 22 individuals tied to the controversial 2005 fake encounter case concerning gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati. This decision follows the 2018 verdict by a special court, which found no substantial proof of a conspiracy.

Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad of the Bombay High Court reviewed the appeal by Shaikh's brothers. They argued for a retrial, alleging witness testimonies were misrepresented. Yet, the special court's judgment stressed insufficient evidence and no indication of a plot between law enforcement and politicians.

Represented by Anil Singh, the CBI reiterated its acceptance of the original ruling. The High Court, meanwhile, has requested a detailed chart from the appellants on the alleged misrecorded witness testimonies, setting the next hearing for October 15.

