CBI Steps Back from Appeal: Sohrabuddin Case Acquittal Stands
The CBI has decided not to appeal the acquittal of 22 accused in the 2005 fake encounter case involving Sohrabuddin Shaikh. A Bombay High Court bench heard the challenge from Shaikh's brothers, who claimed witness statements were not accurately recorded. The verdict cited insufficient evidence for conviction.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chosen not to contest the acquittal of 22 individuals tied to the controversial 2005 fake encounter case concerning gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati. This decision follows the 2018 verdict by a special court, which found no substantial proof of a conspiracy.
Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad of the Bombay High Court reviewed the appeal by Shaikh's brothers. They argued for a retrial, alleging witness testimonies were misrepresented. Yet, the special court's judgment stressed insufficient evidence and no indication of a plot between law enforcement and politicians.
Represented by Anil Singh, the CBI reiterated its acceptance of the original ruling. The High Court, meanwhile, has requested a detailed chart from the appellants on the alleged misrecorded witness testimonies, setting the next hearing for October 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case: CBI tells Bombay High Court it won't challenge acquittal of 22 accused by special court.
Bombay High Court's Rs 60 Crore Catch-22: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's International Travel Dilemma
Bombay High Court Upholds SBI's 'Fraudulent' Tag on Anil Ambani's Accounts
Bombay High Court Upholds Conviction in J Dey Murder Case
Historic Verdict: First Darfur War Crimes Conviction