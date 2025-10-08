Explosive Allegations: Uncovering Electoral Roll Manipulations
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a special investigation into alleged electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies. The plea cites data presented by Rahul Gandhi and calls for court intervention to ensure transparency and integrity in electoral processes.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a crucial plea on October 13 seeking the establishment of a special investigation team, led by a former judge, to probe allegations of electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies.
Rooted in data presented by Rahul Gandhi during an August 7 press conference, the plea seeks urgent intervention to halt any revision of electoral rolls until transparency is assured. Gandhi has made significant claims regarding a 'huge criminal fraud' facilitated by collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.
The petitioner, lawyer Rohit Pandey, argues for binding guidelines to ensure electoral roll transparency, including measures to prevent duplicate entries. The plea highlights a sudden increase in voter registration in Maharashtra, posing serious questions about the electoral process's integrity and requiring the Supreme Court's vigilance.
