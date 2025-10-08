Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Due to Misidentification in 2015 Robbery Case

In a Delhi court case, two men, Rahisu and Shabuddin, were acquitted of robbery charges due to lack of identification and evidence. Despite the prosecution and complainant assertion, no CDRs or CCTV footage corroborated the allegation. However, they faced charges under the Arms Act for possession of a weapon.

Updated: 08-10-2025
A Delhi court has acquitted Rahisu and Shabuddin of robbery charges from a 2015 case, citing lack of proper identification and evidence.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat noted that the complainant, Manish Gupta, could not identify the accused despite having had a chance during the crime. This significant oversight led the court to question the validity of the allegations.

While the robbery charges were dismissed, a country-made weapon found with the accused resulted in charges under the Arms Act being pursued against them. The case highlights issues in evidence collection and identification in criminal investigations.

