Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) in Nepal has initiated legal proceedings against seven individuals, including two former government ministers, in a major corruption scandal centered on land dealings in Pokhara. The case has unveiled a network of bribery and manipulation.

Authorities have charged former ministers Rajkumar Gupta and Ranjita Shrestha with orchestrating a bribery scheme involving real estate agents and government officials. Audio evidence allegedly captures Gupta accepting substantial sums from a businessman to influence land ownership records of the notorious 'Litchi Bagan' plot.

The chargesheet filed in Kathmandu's Special Court seeks fines totaling millions of Nepalese rupees from the accused parties. The scandal has highlighted ongoing challenges in combating political corruption in Nepal. The CIAA spokesperson emphasized the commission's commitment to pursuing justice in the face of such allegations.