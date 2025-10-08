Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions
The Delhi High Court is considering a petition advocating for the inclusion of transgender women under rape laws. The petition challenges the current legal interpretation, which excludes transgender women. The court appointed senior advocate N Hariharan to assist in the case, with a response from the government expected within six weeks.
The Delhi High Court has taken up a significant petition that could redefine the scope of India's rape laws, challenging their current exclusion of transgender women. Filed by Chandresh Jain, the public interest litigation highlights perceived inadequacies in Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
On Wednesday, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela appointed senior advocate N Hariharan as an amicus curiae to assist with the case. The court has requested a response from the Central government within six weeks. At its core, the petition seeks to expand legal protections to include trans women and children.
The judiciary expressed initial skepticism, noting that past interpretations of Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code have similarly excluded transgender individuals. The petition seeks broader protection measures for trans persons, invoking the Supreme Court's NALSA judgment as a benchmark for societal welfare.
