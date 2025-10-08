Left Menu

Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

The Delhi High Court is considering a petition advocating for the inclusion of transgender women under rape laws. The petition challenges the current legal interpretation, which excludes transgender women. The court appointed senior advocate N Hariharan to assist in the case, with a response from the government expected within six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:49 IST
Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken up a significant petition that could redefine the scope of India's rape laws, challenging their current exclusion of transgender women. Filed by Chandresh Jain, the public interest litigation highlights perceived inadequacies in Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela appointed senior advocate N Hariharan as an amicus curiae to assist with the case. The court has requested a response from the Central government within six weeks. At its core, the petition seeks to expand legal protections to include trans women and children.

The judiciary expressed initial skepticism, noting that past interpretations of Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code have similarly excluded transgender individuals. The petition seeks broader protection measures for trans persons, invoking the Supreme Court's NALSA judgment as a benchmark for societal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025