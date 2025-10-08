Search for Missing Soldiers Amidst Kashmir Snowstorm

A major search operation is underway in the Kokernag region of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces strive to locate two soldiers who went missing during a mission to trace terrorists. The soldiers lost communication during the exercise.

Launched two days ago, the operation follows intelligence suggesting terrorist presence in Ahlan Gadole, Kokernag. The missing soldiers are from an elite para unit, with helicopters deployed for aerial searches.

The Chinar Corps of the Army reported the team faced extreme snowstorm conditions on the night of October 6-7, complicating rescue efforts. Despite adverse weather, intensive rescue operations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)