Search for Missing Soldiers Amidst Kashmir Snowstorm

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kokernag area, security forces are conducting a large-scale search operation to locate two missing soldiers who lost contact during a combing exercise aimed at uncovering terrorists. The search, hindered by harsh snowstorm conditions, continues with aerial support from helicopters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A major search operation is underway in the Kokernag region of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces strive to locate two soldiers who went missing during a mission to trace terrorists. The soldiers lost communication during the exercise.

Launched two days ago, the operation follows intelligence suggesting terrorist presence in Ahlan Gadole, Kokernag. The missing soldiers are from an elite para unit, with helicopters deployed for aerial searches.

The Chinar Corps of the Army reported the team faced extreme snowstorm conditions on the night of October 6-7, complicating rescue efforts. Despite adverse weather, intensive rescue operations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

